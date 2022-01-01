Go
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

1995 Ridge View Rd

Popular Items

Flour Soft Taco$2.35
S/ Mexican Rice$2.35
Flour Chips$2.99
Fajitas for One$14.99
Chicken, Steak or Mix grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
S/ Enchilada$2.85
Large Chips (Take Out)$6.00
Chicken on the Beach$10.99
Choice of grilled chicken, shredded chicken or steak on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner$12.50
Two flour tortillas filled with ground beef, beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with fried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Cheese Dip
Fried Flour Taco$2.45
Location

1995 Ridge View Rd

Blair NE

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 1:00 am
SaturdayClosed
