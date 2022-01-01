El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
1995 Ridge View Rd
Popular Items
Location
1995 Ridge View Rd
Blair NE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY
Locally owned full service Restaurant and Bar serving and supporting the Bennington, Nebraska community since 2011.
The BARn Establishment
Small town bar and grill offering food and entertainment for the village of Arlington, Nebraska and the surrounding communities!
ACA Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Juniors Forgot Store Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!