Go
Toast

Eno's Pizza Tavern

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

PIZZA

407 N Bishop Ave. • $$

Avg 4.3 (2682 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Regular Margherita$14.00
Our Margarita is topped with Fresh Basil, Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato, Red Sauce Base.
Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
Truffle Cheese Bread$9.00
14" Regular Pig Smiley$17.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular Half/Half
Choose your two favorite Eno's pizzas and enjoy them in one!
14" Regular Pepperonito$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
Greekish
Baby Arugula, Cucumber-Tomato Salad, Olive Tapenade, Feta, Red Onion, Sport Peppers with Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular iPie$12.00
Choose your toppings! Our iPie is topped with Cheese, Red Sauce Base.
SD Ranch$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

407 N Bishop Ave.

Dallas TX

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trompo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chimichurri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stock & Barrel

No reviews yet

Kitchen Americana

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston