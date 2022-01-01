Go
Este Pizzeria

"Best Pizza in SLC. Hands Down" People on the internet

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

156 E 200 S • $

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings$10.00
Traditional Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried Crispy, Tossed in Our Special House Made Buffalo Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Or Ranch
BYO 16" Pizza$16.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
BBQ Chicken$18.00
Our Special BBQ Pizza Sauce, Fresh Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
BYO 14” Pizza$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
Large House Salad$9.00
Our House Salads come with Organic Spring mix, topped tomatoes, red onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Raisins & Your Choice Of Dressing Served On the Side.
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Traditional Margherita Pizza, Crushed Tomato & Spices, Topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, & Fresh Shredded Basil
BYO 18" Pizza$18.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
10” Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
10" Gluten free pizza, topped with your choice of toppings. We suggest keeping it to 4 or less.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
NY Supreme$18.00
Traditional Supreme Pizza! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Yellow Onions, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives & Garlic. Topped with Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

156 E 200 S

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
