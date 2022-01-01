Go
Toast

Eventide

A revival of the great American oyster bar, Eventide offers pristine oysters and shellfish, the famed Brown Butter Lobster Roll, and an inspired take on classic New England fare.

86 Middle Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eventide Cheeseburger$15.00
American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!
The Fish Sandwich$15.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Tartar, Pickles, Tare. CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
Chowder$13.00
Classic New England Chowder w/ Nori, Chive Oil, Potatoes, Salted Pork and Whole Belly Clams
Potato Chips$4.00
Russet Potato Chips, Nori Powder, Salt and Vinegar
Green Salad$10.00
Nori Vinaigrette, Pickled Vegetables
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$15.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
Fried Oyster Bun$12.00
Tartar, Pickled Vegetables
Battered Casco Bay Pollock$16.00
House Tartar, Lemon
Lobster Stew$21.00
Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake
See full menu

Location

86 Middle Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evo Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Maine food, bold flavors.
Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

The Holy Donut

No reviews yet

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

Portland Lobster Company

No reviews yet

No Maine restaurant roundup would be complete without a lobster shack. There is no shortage of the red crustaceans in Portland, but not all lobster rolls are created equal: Many have more mayo than meat, unless you're at Portland Lobster Company (pictured, above right). This laid-back eatery, found on the dock near Commercial Street, is a quintessential example of the genre: All ordering is done at the cashier, and there is seating both indoors and at outdoor picnic tables shaded by red umbrellas. Regardless of where you settle, you will find yourself holding onto the plastic lobster buzzer for dear life as you await your order. Non-lobster items like fried clams and the crab and avocado wrap are worth tasting, but why not start with a roll? The fresh lobster meat has a slight buttery glaze and is nestled into a toasted and buttered bun. The accompanying fries are crispy and just too delicious to pass up, and the coleslaw is dressed with the ideal amount of poppy seed vinaigrette.

The Honey Paw

No reviews yet

The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston