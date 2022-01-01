Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME

1,276 Reviews

$$

70 Lincoln St

Lewiston, ME 04240

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Lewiston Born and Fed ! Enjoy canal-side dining on our patio or inside a historic mill.

Website

Location

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

