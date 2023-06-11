Bars & Lounges
American
Flux Restaurant- Lisbon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern American cuisine with a large selection of local craft beers on tap. Creative dishes made from scratch, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Casual dining with a great atmosphere perfect for families, friends, business meetings, and dates. Come unwind with Flux Restaurant and take some time to enjoy yourself! Order takeout online and like us on Facebook and Instagram for daily specials and events!
Location
12 Main Street, Lisbon Falls, ME 04252
Gallery