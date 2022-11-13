Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

290 Maine St.

review star

No reviews yet

290 main st.

Norway, ME 04268

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Fried Pickles

290 Signatures

Burrito

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Ravioli

$18.00

Steak Tips

$22.00

Street Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Tuscan Chicken

$20.00

A Sweet Way To End

Cake Slice

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cookie Sandwich

$7.50

Ice Cream

$2.00

Apps

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chips & Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Curly Fries

$8.00

Drunken Tots

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Fries

$7.00

Nachos

$15.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Poutine

$14.00

Pretzels

$13.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Rosemary Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tots

$7.00

Traditional Wings

$13.00

Bao Buns

Bao buns

$16.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Bleu Bacon Burger

$17.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Burger

$15.00

Burger of the Week

$17.00

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$16.00

Emerald Spinach Salad

$16.00Out of stock

House Salad

$10.00

Side Caeser

$6.00

Side House

$5.00

Spinach Apple Salad

$16.00

Taco Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

290 Dipper

$17.00

BLT

$13.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$18.00

Cuban

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Lobester Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Nolan Ryan

$17.00

North End Italian Sub

$18.00Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Reuben

$17.00

Rymundo

$17.00

Triple Decker Club

$17.00

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

$10.00

Side Balsamic

$0.50

side of 1000 island

$0.50

Side Of Bbq

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side of bleu cheese

$0.50

Side of buffalo

$0.50

Side of Cajun

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Of Gravy

$0.50

Side of guac

$1.50

Side of honey mustard

$0.50

Side of Horseradish

$0.50

Side Of Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Side of Mashed

$3.00

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side of ranch

$0.50

Side of salsa

$0.50

Side Of Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side of sour cream

$0.50

side of southwest ranch

$0.50

Side of sweet and sour

$0.50

Side of Tartar

$0.50

Side Of Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Veggie

$3.00

Xtra Carrots And Celery

$1.00

Soup and Sandwich

Soup and Sandwich

$15.00

Retail

2 pint glasses

$14.00

Candles

$15.00

Hats

$22.00

leggings

$20.00

pint glasses

$8.00

Reg Long Sleeve

$30.00

shorts

$10.00

Sweatpants

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Stickers

$2.00

Windbreaker

$10.00

Winter Hat

$25.00

Polo

$25.00

Specials

Prime Rib

$23.00

Lobster Nachoooo

$24.00Out of stock

Wednesday Meal

$19.00

App Spec

$11.00

mug club

Mug Club - Year

$100.00

Mug Club - Half Year

$60.00

Boneless Wings

BBQ

Buffalo

Spicy Shark

Thai Chili

Mac and Cheese

Add Chicken

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 main st., Norway, ME 04268

Directions

Gallery
290 Maine St. image
290 Maine St. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beacon Bar & Bistro - 828 Roosevelt Trail
orange starNo Reviews
828 Roosevelt Trail Naples, ME 04055
View restaurantnext
Mac's Grill
orange star4.0 • 245
1052 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
orange star4.7 • 1,276
70 Lincoln St Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,733
49 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
The Highland Grille
orange starNo Reviews
10 Highland Ave Turner, ME 04282
View restaurantnext
Richards Dairy Delight
orange starNo Reviews
264 Sebago Road Sebago, ME 04029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norway

Dolce Amici Gelato & Cocktails
orange star4.9 • 44
427 Main Street Norway, ME 04268
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norway
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston