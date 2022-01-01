Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Beacon Bar & Bistro 828 Roosevelt Trail

review star

No reviews yet

828 Roosevelt Trail

Naples, ME 04055

Order Again

Popular Items

Cast Iron Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Lobster Popovers
Maine Lobster Roll

Fair

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Chicken

$13.00

Bean Bowl

$10.00

Stew

$14.00

Popovers

$10.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Finale

$11.00

Soda

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Add fries

$2.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Small Fry

$3.00

Appetizers

Appetizer Fried Clams

$25.00

starter size with homemade tarter sauce

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Steamed Clams with butter

$17.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

New England style, fresh cream, butter, mirepoix

Crowd Pleaser

$7.00Out of stock

corn chips, chili, cream cheese topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses

Crowd Pleaser with sour cream

$9.00

Fish Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Beacon-made chowder made with fresh haddock.

Fryeburg Fair Finale

$11.00

Enough for 3-6 people to share! A large boat of french fries with Beacon smoked pork, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and scallions

Lobster Popovers

Lobster Popovers

$12.00

3 fresh baked popovers, lobster, and a rich homemade sauce – a fan favorite!

Lobster Stew

$14.00

made with fresh cooked and Beacon picked tail, claw and knuckle meat

Salmon Quesidilla

$18.00Out of stock

Small Side Salad

$6.50

Side salad, organic greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with house-made balsamic dressing

Steamed clams

$17.00

Beacon Drink Specials

+ Coke

+ D. Coke

+ No Fruit

+ No salt

+ Rocks

+ Salt

+ Seltzer

+ Straight up

Titos, 2nd shot

$6.00

+ Tonic

1800 Tequilla

$14.00

Beacon Brandy & Coffee

$10.00

Beacon Margarita

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Captain Morgan’s Spice Rum

$12.00

Cherry Bombs

$10.00

Coffee Brandy & Coffee

$11.00

Coffee Brandy +

$10.00

Coffee Brandy Milk Shake

$14.00

Gin & tonic

$12.00

Jalapeño Margarita - 1800

$14.00

Beacon Favorite

Jamaican Rum Punch

$14.00

A Beacon Caribbean special

Kahlua & Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua (coffee brandy) Sombrero

$12.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Rum & Coke Capt. M's

$11.00

Rum & Coke, Bacardi

$12.00

Rum & D. Coke, Capt. M's

$11.00

Rum & Diet Pepsi

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seagram’s

$12.00

Sombrero, Beacon Coffee Brandy

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Titos & Straw Guava

$13.00

Titos & Tonic

$12.00

Titos, Twin & Straw Guava

$18.00

Titos, Twin Lemonade

$18.00

Top shelf

$5.00

Vodka & Club soda

$10.00

Vodka & Straw Guava

$11.00

Vodka (GreyGoose) & Tonic

$12.00

Vodka Lemonade

$10.00

Vodka Tonic

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Vodka, coffee brandy and milk

LD Jala Marg

$7.00

Beer

Bud Lite

$6.00

Jacks Abby

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust 16 Oz

$10.00

Bud Lite - PITCHER

$13.00

Elysian Space Dust - PITCHER

$39.00

Jacks Abby - PITCHER

$29.00

Fluvial

$10.00

Fluvial Pitcher

$39.00

LD Bud L

$3.75

LD Jal Marg

$7.00

LD Bud Lite

$3.75

LD Pitcher Bud L

$13.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Beacon brewed with lemon

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Double brewed coffee

D. Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

D. Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pitcher of Lemonade

$16.00

Pitcher of Iced Tea

$13.00

Pitcher of LemonTea

$13.00

Jarritos 12.5 fl. oz. Mandarin Soda

$4.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea + Lemonaide

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Desserts

Add topping

$1.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$8.00

Beacon Blueberry Cobbler topped with ice cream or fresh whipped cream

Brownie ala mode

$8.00

Brownie with walnuts, topped with Ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream & cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

Shake - Choc

$8.00

Shake - Strawberry

$8.00

Shake-Adult- Cof Brandy

$14.50

Shake-Adult-Whiskey

$14.50

Shake-CHOC

$8.00

Shake-COFFEE

$8.00

Shake-COOKIES

$8.00

Shake-HEATH

$8.00

Shake-PB CUP

$8.00

Shake-VAN

$8.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawbery, Reese Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies and Cream, Heath Bar Crunch & Coffee

Soft Cone- Large

$7.00

Soft Cone- Van

$4.00+

Soft Cone-Reg - Van

$4.00

Soft Waffle - CHOC

$7.00

Soft Waffle - Van

$7.00

Hard Ice Cream - R -Vanilla

$5.00

Hard Ice Cream - R- Chocolate Mint

$5.00

Hard Ice Cream - L -Vanilla

$8.00

Hard Ice Cream - L - Chocolate Mint

$8.00

Hard Ice Cream - R- Maple Walnut

$5.00

Hard Ice Cream - L - Maple Walnut

$8.00

Entrées

thin spaghetti with Beacon-made meat sauce, side salad, and bread or roll

Cheeseburger

$15.00

7 oz. Beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, french fries

BLT

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonaise

Cast Iron Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Cast Iron Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Beacon-made pepper relish, with a dab of house Ranch, french fries & deli pickle

Clam Roll

$24.00

on a toasted roll served with French fries

Fried Clam Dinner

$41.00

Deep-fried clams served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce

Haddock Meal

$29.00Out of stock

haddock fillets, side of cole slaw and French fries, deli pickle

Haddock Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Deep-Fried Fresh Haddock sandwich topped with house tartar sauce, served with french fries

Jamaican Jerk Blackened Haddock Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo

$44.00Out of stock

creamy parmesan alfredo with fresh lobster tail, knuckle, and claw meat , cheese tortellini

Lobster BLT

$41.00
Maine Lobster Roll

Maine Lobster Roll

$39.00

Maine Red Hot dog & fries

$7.50

Pad Thai - Shrimp

$23.00Out of stock

Pad Thai - Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Pad Thai - Vegetable

$19.00Out of stock

Rice & Bean Bowl

$15.00

black beans simmered with spices and peppers, onions, salsa, sour cream crema, cotija cheese, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro

Smoked Beef Brisket

Smoked Beef Brisket

$29.00

perfectly smoked brisket served with French fries and horse radish sour cream

Smoked Pulled Pork with Blueberry BBQ sauce

$15.00

Steamed Lobster Dinner

$36.00

Tortellini Alfredo and Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

creamy parmesan alfredo with chicken breast, cheese tortellini

Twin Lobster Dinner

$55.00

Twin lobster dinner served with french fries, cole slaw, and corn on the cob

Steamed Clam Dinner

$32.00Out of stock

Steamed clam dinner served with bullion and drawn butter

Lasagna Dinner, side salad, bread

$20.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Special

$15.00Out of stock

LD Prok & Bud Lite $15

$15.00

Salads

House Salad (org greens, toms, car, cuc, pickled onions)

House Salad (org greens, toms, car, cuc, pickled onions)

$10.00

organic greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, & pickled onions

House Salad with Chicken

$13.00

House Salad w/ Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

House Salad w/ Lobster

$39.00

Side Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Sides

Corn bread, homemade with butter

$4.00

House Cole Slaw

$3.50

Corn on the Cob

$4.50

Beacon stewed black beans

$3.75

Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Under 10-Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.50

deep-fried chicken breast with French fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

small cheeseburger with French fries

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

made from a green-skinned grape variety originating from the Bordeaux region of France

Rosà

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

House Red

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beacon Bar & Bistro is an eatery on the causeway in Naples, Maine. Lobster rolls, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, ice cream, & homemade desserts. Enjoy good food, music, and stunning views of Long Lake!

Location

828 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, ME 04055

Directions

Gallery
Beacon Bar & Bistro image
Beacon Bar & Bistro image
Beacon Bar & Bistro image

