Factor's Famous Deli
Factor's Famous Deli has been at the same Los Angeles location on Pico Blvd since 1948. The Markowitz Family has owned and operated Factor's since 1969 and from the very beginning Herman and Lili Markowitz strived to provide quality food, generous portions, and friendly service in a warm family atmosphere.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
9420 W PICO BLVD • $$
Location
9420 W PICO BLVD
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
