Factor's Famous Deli

Factor's Famous Deli has been at the same Los Angeles location on Pico Blvd since 1948. The Markowitz Family has owned and operated Factor's since 1969 and from the very beginning Herman and Lili Markowitz strived to provide quality food, generous portions, and friendly service in a warm family atmosphere.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

9420 W PICO BLVD • $$

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Matzo Ball$2.00
The Famous Reuben Sand
choice of meat, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
Bagel$1.50
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Veggie Burger$15.00
multi-grain patty, with lettuce and tomato on a whole wheat bun
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested, hand cut (thicker) or machine sliced
Chopped Liver$14.00
Chicken Soup$8.00
with carrots and chicken (add noodles, rice or kasha on request)
Jumbo Homemade Cookie
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9420 W PICO BLVD

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

