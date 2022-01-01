Go
Toast

Fajitas A Go Go

Fajitas Done Right!

3773 Richmond Ave • $$

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

CHIPS & GREEN CRACK (v) (gf)$4.00
Our tomatillo based green salsa served with house cooked chips.
Fajitas: BEEF SIRLOIN$22.00
Grilled Beef Sirloin served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with Mexican rice and chips & salsa!
Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST$18.00
Wood Grilled Organic Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN$20.00
Grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.
FAMILY PACK$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
Frozen Margarita (Contains Alcohol)
Quesadilla: GRILLED CHICKEN$9.00
CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO (v) (gf)$6.00
Our world famous queso blanco served with house cooked chips.
GREEN CRACK (v) (gf)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3773 Richmond Ave

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

No reviews yet

Free parking in rear parking garage (enter off of Portsmouth).
Your Local Taco Dealer!

Kolache Shoppe

No reviews yet

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eunice

No reviews yet

The seasonally-inspired menu marries European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast and the restaurant boasts extensive beer and wine lists alongside a seasonally-curated cocktail menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston