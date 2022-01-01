Go
Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough - 573 Jonesboro Road

Closed today

No reviews yet

573 Jonesboro Road

McDonough, GA 30253

Pickup

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Popular
Lemonade
$3.00
Popular
Mango Lemonade
$4.00
Popular
Shrimp Meal
$20.00

8 jumbo succulent shrimp prepared fried or grilled.

Popular
FatBoiz Signature Wings
$15.00

It all started with these...Seasoned just right and dusted in our secret recipe flour you’ll see why these crispy wings are always a fan favorite

Popular
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$10.99

Cheese fries topped with tender; breaded bites of chicken breast coated in our house-made buffalo sauce. Add ranch or blue cheese crumbles for the ultimate experience!

Popular
Chicken Big Philly
$15.00

stuffed with peppers, onions, and cheese all cradled in a warm hoagie

Popular
Steak Big Philly
$21.00

stuffed with peppers, onions, and cheese all cradled in a warm hoagie

Popular
Grits, Grits & More Grits
$16.00

You choose what comes in your grits! Will it be Snapper, Salmon, Catfish, or Shrimp? Topped with Cajun sauce and spinach. Create your signature bowl! -Add Crab $9 | Add Eggs $2

Popular
French Toast & Eggs
$15.00

The perfect combination of French Toast and homemade peach cobbler. Topped with caramel and whipped cream and served with two eggs

Popular

Salmon

Atlantic Salmon
$20.00

Fresh, never frozen 6 oz salmon filet grilled to order with your choice of sauce

Snapper

Red Snapper
$22.00

Two filets served grilled or fried. This ocean treat is sure to satisfy with its mild flavor

French Toast

French Toast & Eggs
$15.00

The perfect combination of French Toast and homemade peach cobbler. Topped with caramel and whipped cream and served with two eggs

Popular

More

Southern Fried Catfish
$18.00

Crispy, cornmeal breaded on the outside, flaky on the inside.

Beignets
$8.00

5 Warm, flaky beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce on the side

FatBoiz Ribeye & Eggs
$24.00

Our famous grilled-to-order FatBoizTM Ribeye, two fried eggs, and home fries.

FatBoiz Wing Teaser
$9.99

Five golden fried wings & choice of sauce (additional sauces available at extra charge) Garlic Butter, Truffle Butter, Lemon Pepper, Bourbon, Sweet Jones, Hibachi, Sweet and Spicy, Cajun Sauce, Bold Garlic, Remoulade (Spicy or Regular)

Crab Fries
$11.99

A generous portion of fries drizzled with our signature garlic butter and remoulade sauces and topped with jumbo blue lump crab meat and just a dab of remoulade on top.

Island Vibe
$12.25

Vodka, Juice Blend, Strawberry

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

573 Jonesboro Road, McDonough GA 30253

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

