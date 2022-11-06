Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough

657 Reviews

$

1866 Jonesboro Rd

McDonough, GA 30253

Order Again

Popular Items

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**
**CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**
**CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

FAMILY TACO KIT

**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**

**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**

$30.00

Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! They feed a family of 4. Meat, Beans, and tortillas are served hot or cold and come with heating instructions!

Burritos

West Coast Burritos filled with your choice of protein and fillings!
**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**

**NEW SMOKEY BRISKET BURRITO**

$12.00Out of stock

Tender Brisket that is slow smoked over Hickory wood for 8 hours! Served in a flour tortilla with seasoned rice, black beans, grilled onion, corn and Sweet Auburn BBQ sauce. Served with fresh chips and salsa!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BURRITO**

$8.25

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN BURRITO**

$8.25

**GROUND BEEF BURRITO**

$8.25

**STEAK BURRITO**

$10.75

**MEAT-ATARIAN BURRITO**

$10.75

**FISH BURRITO**

$8.99

**SHRIMP BURRITO**

$10.49

**SURF & TURF BURRITO**

$12.25

**BEANY BABY BURRITO**

$8.25

**VEG HEAD BURRITO**

$8.25

**TOFU BURRITO**

$8.25

Rice Bowls

A bowl of rice, beans, protein and all your favorite toppings!

**CHIPOTLE CHICKEN RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**STEAK RICE BOWL**

$10.75

**GROUND BEEF RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**VEGGIE RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**BEANY RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**SHRIMP RICE BOWL**

$10.49

**FISH RICE BOWL**

$8.99

**TOFU RICE BOWL**

$8.25

**HALF/HALF RICE BOWL-NO SEAFOOD**

$8.25

**SURF & TURF RICE BOWL**

$12.25

**MEAT-ATERIAN RICE BOWL**

$10.75

Nachos

Loaded Nachos with any of your choice of veggies, proteins and melted queso cheese!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS**

$8.99

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN NACHOS**

$8.99

**GROUND BEEF NACHOS**

$8.99

**STEAK NACHOS**

$11.49

**SHRIMP NACHOS**

$11.25

**FISH NACHOS**

$9.75

**VEGGIE NACHOS**

$8.99

**TOFU NACHOS**

$8.99

**CHEESE NACHOS**

$5.75

Tacos

Build your own tacos!
**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**

**FAMILY TACO KIT for 4**

$30.00

Plan ahead with our Family Taco Kits! They feed a family of 4. Meat, Beans, and tortillas are served hot or cold and come with heating instructions!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO**

$3.99

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN TACO**

$3.99

**GROUND BEEF TACO**

$3.99

**STEAK TACO**

$5.25

**SHRIMP TACO**

$5.13

**FISH TACO**

$4.39

**VEGGIE TACO**

$3.99

**TOFU TACO**

$3.99

**TACO TRIO**

$11.97

Quesadillas

Filled with your choice of toppings and grilled to perfection!

**CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**STEAK QUESADILLA**

$10.75

**SHRIMP QUESADILLA**

$10.49

**FISH QUESADILLA**

$8.99

**VEGGIE QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**TOFU QUESADILLA**

$8.25

**CHEESE QUESADILLA**

$5.75

**BEANY QUESADILLA**

$8.25

Salads

Healthy and Filling! Our Salads are perfect for lunch or dinner!

**MILD CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD**

$8.75

**SPICY JERK CHICKEN SALAD**

$8.75

**GROUND BEEF SALAD**

$8.75

**STEAK SALAD**

$11.25

**SHRIMP SALAD**

$10.99

**FISH SALAD**

$9.49

**VEGGIE SALAD**

$8.75

**TOFU SALAD**

$8.75

Sides

Chipotle Chicken Eggrolls, Seasoned Rice, Zesty Black Beans and more! Add any of our delicious sides to compliment your entree!

4 oz Meat

$4.00

4 oz Tofu

$2.50

4 oz fajita veggie

$1.89

4 oz Grilled Baja Cabbage medley

$1.89

4 oz Beans

$1.25

8 oz Beans

$2.50

4 oz RIce

$1.25

8 oz Rice

$2.50

2oz dressing

$0.49

8 oz Ckn/GB

$8.00

8 oz Sauce

$3.50

Grilled fish

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

8 oz Salsa (NO CHIPS)

$3.50

Small Bag of Chips

$1.99

Large Bag of Chips

$2.99

6" Tortilla

$0.70

12" Tortilla

$1.25

Scoop of Steak

$3.00

Dippers

Your chips are great with any of our home made dips! Warm Queso and Fresh Guacamole are always a crowd pleaser!

Sm Queso

$1.25

Med Queso

$2.50

Lrg Queso

$4.99

Sm Guac

$1.25

Med Guac

$2.50

Lrg Guac

$4.99

8oz Salsa & Chips

$4.50

24oz Salsa

$13.25

Kids

Little friends love our healthy and delicious kids meals. Perfect for kids 12 and under.

**KIDS BURRITO**

$5.50

**KIDS NACHOS**

$6.75

**KIDS QUESADILLA**

$5.50

**KIDS TACO**

$5.50

Kids cup upgrade

$1.35

Dessert

End your meal with a soft brownie or all natural Popsicle!

Churros

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00

Kids cookie

$0.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

From classic sodas to fruity drinks, our beverages are a great addition to your favorite burrito!

Drink

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.25

Bottled Cokes

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Jarrito

$2.50

Vitamin water

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00

Gold peak

$1.99Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh West Coast Burritos, Tacos and More! Come enjoy a unique experience with our friendly staff!

Website

Location

1866 Jonesboro Rd, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos image

Map
