Fat Boy's Pizza

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

69305 Highway 21 Unit 100

Popular Items

Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
6 Wings$10.75
Slice - Original Cheese$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
12 Wings$19.75
16 Inch - Half & Half
Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
30 Inch - Pepperoni$38.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - Pepperoni$18.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - Original Cheese$16.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Extra Ranch$0.49
Location

Covington LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

