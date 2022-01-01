Go
Fat Dragon

Best damn Cantonese Food and selection of local, regional and international beers in Richmond!

1200 N. Boulevard

Popular Items

Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Cabbage, carrot, and leek in wonton wrapping and fried. Served with duck sauce and house hot mustard.
*Three per order.
Garlic Chicken$17.00
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.
Mui Mui Bourbon Chicken$18.00
Sliced chicken breast wok seared with bourbon and house made teriyaki, tossed with peppers, mushrooms, baby corn, cauliflower, and Thai basil. Topped with sesame seeds.
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
Chicken & Rice Noodles$11.00
Lightly curried Singapore noodles tossed with chicken, shredded carrots, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts.
*GF
Ancient Secret BBQ Pork Fried Rice$13.00
Ancient Chinese BBQ Pork with peas, carrots & egg
Chef Zhao's Chicken$17.00
Lightly battered, wok fried and tossed with green and red peppers in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce.
Green Bean Stir Fry$9.00
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion, soy sauce and additional spices.
Tangerine Chicken$18.00
Lightly battered chicken, wok fried, tossed with bell peppers, spicy Chinese peppers, Mushrooms, and broccoli in a tangy, dark citrus glaze.
Free-Style Fried Rice$10.00
A giant portion of our house fried rice. Comes with egg, peas and carrots. Customized to your liking!
Location

1200 N. Boulevard

Richmond VA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
