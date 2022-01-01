Fat Dragon
Best damn Cantonese Food and selection of local, regional and international beers in Richmond!
1200 N. Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
1200 N. Boulevard
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lucky AF
Lucky AF is a fun, fresh take on a modern sushi restaurant. Combining traditional elements of Asian fusion dishes with elevated flavors and creativity
Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
Väsen Brewing Company
Scott's Addition brewery specializing in sours, IPAs, and farmhouse beers served in a spacious taproom and outdoor patio.
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
Authentic Central Texas inspired barbeque located in the heart of Central Virginia