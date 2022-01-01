Go
Toast

Finest Grind Coffee House

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6 • $

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Biscuit$3.09
Sausage patty on a Southern country biscuit baked on-site.
Mocha Bianca$3.59
Smooth white chocolate and rich espresso swirl together with creamy steamed milk in our indulgent White Chocolate Mocha.
Side of Egg$1.49
Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.19
Icy, sweet, and smooth, our Iced Caramel Macchiato brings together hand-pulled espresso shots with caramel syrup, cold milk, and a hint of vanilla over ice.
Iced Cold Brew$2.75
Freshly ground house espresso steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.
Iced Mocha$3.45
Rich espresso and Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce poured over cold milk and ice for true refreshment.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Your choice of protein, egg style, and cheese grill-pressed on your choice of bread.
Stecca Pup$1.50
Sausage link wrapped in a crescent roll
Iced Mocha Bianca$3.85
Rich espresso and Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce poured over cold milk and ice for true refreshment.
2 Egg Breakfast Plate$5.39
2 Eggs, your choice of protein and bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woody’s Roadside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blind Tiger - Bay Saint Louis MS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Keg and Barrel Ocean Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft Advisory Brewing

No reviews yet

We are a family friendly, laid-back restaurant and brewery. Come enjoy great beer that is brewed in-house and awesome food created by our executive chef. You won't be disappointed!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston