First Down Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
4213 Fairfax Dr • $
Avg 4.4 (3776 reviews)
Popular Items
|Traditional Chicken Wings
Traditional chicken wings fried and shaken in your choice of any of our "Bring The Heat" flavor sauces served with veggies and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|First Down Potato Skins
|$9.99
Cheddar cheese, and bleu cheese crumbles.
|Tex Mex Eggrolls
|$9.99
A mildly spicy blend of peppers, onions, corn, black beans, chicken & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla deep fried until golden brown served with spicy ranch.
|Steak & Cheese Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled steak with mushrooms, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
|First Down Melt
|$10.99
The "adult" grilled cheese: Toasted ciabatta bread filled with melted cheese, homemade mac-n-cheese, and applewood bacon.
|Sports Sampler
|$13.99
A mix of bone-in wings, mac and cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, tortilla chips, and Bavarian pretzel bites served with marinara, honey mustard, and spicy ranch dipping sauces
|Jumbo Onion Rings
|$6.99
Golden-crisp onion rings
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$7.99
Fried shrimp served with our signature Mild sauce on the side.
|Game Ball Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated in our signature Medium sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and bleu cheese.
|The Wild Wild West
|$10.99
Our crispy chicken sandwich topped with applewood bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and our signature BBQ sauce.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Divey
Sports
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4213 Fairfax Dr
Arlington VA
