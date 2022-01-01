- /
bartaco
TACOS
4238 Wilson Blvd • $$
Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
Popular Items
|guac + roja + verde + chips
|$13.75
contains: garlic, refined sugar, onion, pineapple
|gazpacho
|$7.50
chilled tomato based soup with onions, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, and cucumbers, garnished with gluten-free croutons and olive oil contains: garlic, onion, soy
|street corn
|$4.75
grilled corn brushed with elote mayonnaise and topped with grated cotija cheese and cayenne pepper contains: dairy, soy, eggs, refined sugar
|black beans w/ sofrito
|$3.65
black beans stewed in a tomato, garlic, onion sofrito contains: garlic + onion
|tuna poke
|$10.50
raw tuna, red & green onion, radish, crispy ginger, and avocado, tossed in a poke dressing, topped with toasted sesame seeds & pickled cucumber contains: shellfish, garlic, onion, soy, fish, sesame ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
|guacamole + chips
|$7.50
hand-mashed avocado, lime juice, serrano chiles, onions, and cilantro contains: onion
|esquites (corn off the cob)
|$5.25
sweet corn kernels tossed with cotija cheese in a creamy and tangy mayonnaise sauce and topped with cayenne contains: dairy, soy, eggs, refined sugar
|plantains
|$5.25
fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper contains: garlic, soy, eggs, refined sugar
|fresh pineapple
|$3.65
served with a wedge of lime
|panucho
|$5.25
Yucatan inspired bite of black bean puree and avocado on a crispy tortilla shell and topped with a crisp salad of cabbage, pickled onion, spiced pepitas, serrano chile and cilantro contains: garlic, onion
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4238 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
