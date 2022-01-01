Go
bartaco

TACOS

4238 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)

Popular Items

guac + roja + verde + chips$13.75
contains: garlic, refined sugar, onion, pineapple
gazpacho$7.50
chilled tomato based soup with onions, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, and cucumbers, garnished with gluten-free croutons and olive oil contains: garlic, onion, soy
street corn$4.75
grilled corn brushed with elote mayonnaise and topped with grated cotija cheese and cayenne pepper contains: dairy, soy, eggs, refined sugar
black beans w/ sofrito$3.65
black beans stewed in a tomato, garlic, onion sofrito contains: garlic + onion
tuna poke$10.50
raw tuna, red &amp; green onion, radish, crispy ginger, and avocado, tossed in a poke dressing, topped with toasted sesame seeds &amp; pickled cucumber contains: shellfish, garlic, onion, soy, fish, sesame ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
guacamole + chips$7.50
hand-mashed avocado, lime juice, serrano chiles, onions, and cilantro contains: onion
esquites (corn off the cob)$5.25
sweet corn kernels tossed with cotija cheese in a creamy and tangy mayonnaise sauce and topped with cayenne contains: dairy, soy, eggs, refined sugar
plantains$5.25
fried plantains tossed in salt and cayenne pepper contains: garlic, soy, eggs, refined sugar
fresh pineapple$3.65
served with a wedge of lime
panucho$5.25
Yucatan inspired bite of black bean puree and avocado on a crispy tortilla shell and topped with a crisp salad of cabbage, pickled onion, spiced pepitas, serrano chile and cilantro contains: garlic, onion

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4238 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

