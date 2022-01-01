JACO Juice and Taco

Go
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)

Popular Items

BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
FROMAN$9.00
Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese
MEAN GREEN$7.95
Apple, kale, cucumber, celery, ginger and lime juice
BREAKFAST TACO$8.25
Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled eff, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado
KILLER VEGGIE$9.00
Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
HOT MESS$9.00
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
BROOKLYN$8.25
Banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, cardamom, almond milk, fresh lemon juice and agave
ALL GOOD ACAI$9.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk
Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
FREE BIRD$5.95
Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of NY style bagel (plain or everything) or croissant.
*Can add bacon, sausage or chorizo
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
