TEXAS JACK’S BARBECUE
Our delicious smoked meats include beef short ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, pork belly, turkey, homemade sausage and chicken. Our communal-style tables and friendly staff help to create the ultimate family-style dining experience. Texas Jack’s is also proud to offer catering services as well and includes private dining room for your special event.
Location
2761 Washington Blvd.
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
