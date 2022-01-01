Go
TEXAS JACK'S BARBECUE

TEXAS JACK’S BARBECUE
Our delicious smoked meats include beef short ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, pork belly, turkey, homemade sausage and chicken. Our communal-style tables and friendly staff help to create the ultimate family-style dining experience. Texas Jack’s is also proud to offer catering services as well and includes private dining room for your special event.

2761 Washington Blvd.



Popular Items

Slider Rolls - Per Piece$0.35
Individually priced rolls
Texas Style Beef Sausage$20.00
All Beef sausage with pork casing. Sliced to Order. (Approx .25 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Served with quick-fried red onion and queso.
Baked Mac and Cheese$6.00
Blend of extra sharp white and yellow cheddar and gruyere cheese. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz
Prime Brisket$28.00
USDA Prime - Lean and Moist. Carved to Order. (Approx .33 lb - .5 lb is one serving)
Crispy Smoked Wings$8.00
Choice of Buffalo, barbecue, Garlic Parmesan or old bay dry rub. Served with homemade ranch
Pork Spare Ribs$37.00
Carved to order. (Approx - Qtr Rack is one serving)
Corn Bread$2.50
Served with honey butter
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fresh lime and parmesan aioli. Regular - 8oz Large - 16oz
Meat Sampler$24.00
Quarter lb. Brisket, 2 Pork Spare Ribs & Quarter lb. Pulled Pork. Choice of two 4oz Sides. Feeds 1-2 people
Location

2761 Washington Blvd.

Arlington VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
