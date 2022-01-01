Go
Toast

Fish Taco

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

7945 MacArthur Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (451 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Home made guacamole with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Elote$5.50
Charred corn on the cob topped with our signature sauce, cotija cheese and guajillo chile powder. (Vegetarian)
Chips & Queso$6.50
House made cheese dip with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter Toppings
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with salsa verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ Guajillo Sauce). Corn tortillas.
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.00
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
Signature Fish Taco$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour Tortillas
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Blackened Fish Taco$14.00
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7945 MacArthur Blvd

Cabin John MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Donnell's Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgetown Bagelry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Frank Pepe's of Bethesda

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston