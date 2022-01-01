Go
Toast

Food & Fire

560 Harry L. Drive

Popular Items

Corn Bread Side$3.55
BBQ Fan$21.95
Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Flat Bread House Salad$11.55
Fresh mixed greens, grilled flatbread, roasted red pepper, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cornbread croutons, choice of dressing
St. Louis Ribs, Half Rack$19.95
Dry-rubbed and smoked, finished Memphis-style dry or wet
Food & Fire Wings, Full Order$14.95
10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
Brisket Melt$14.95
Texas brisket, herbed mushrooms, sweet chipotle onion jam, smoked provolone, grilled ciabatta
Pressed BBQ Cuban$13.95
Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta
Texas-Style Brisket$18.55
Rubbed with house spices,smoked for over 14 hours, sliced to order
BBQ Taster$18.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Location

Johnson City NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
