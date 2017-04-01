Factory by Beer Tree Brew
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Home to our 20-barrel brewing system and our primary production and packaging facility for all Beer Tree brews. Our two story building features a beer hall downstairs, an open concept restaurant upstairs with a wood fired pizza oven and a 3500 sq ft deck. Hand-painted murals and floor-to-ceiling windows compliment our modern industrial-inspired architecture. Equipped with 24 tap lines, we can assure you we’ll keep the good times flowing!
Location
511 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790
Gallery
