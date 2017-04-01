Restaurant header imageView gallery

Factory by Beer Tree Brew

511 Reynolds Road

Johnson City, NY 13790

Order Again

Popular Items

The Brewhouse Salad
Kettle Chicken Sandwich
Brewer Bites

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
House Drip Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Signature Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.75+

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.25

Box of Coffee

$20.00

Cooler Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aquafina

$1.00

Bang

$3.50

Bubbly Cans

$1.00

Coco Water

$4.00

Common Soil Juice

$8.49

Gatorade

$3.00+

Kevita

$5.00

Life Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Propel

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Red Bull 🦋

$3.00

Tropicana Juice

$3.00

Evolve

$4.00

Celcius

$3.00

Seasonal Coffees and Teas

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Morning Timber Latte

$5.50+

Hot Apple Spice Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Signature Drinks

Morning Timber Maple Latte

Morning Timber Maple Latte

$6.00+
Brown Sugar Cold Brew

Brown Sugar Cold Brew

$5.50+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00
Cayenne Hot Chocolate

Cayenne Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Smoothies

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.50

Berries & Cream

$7.50

Strawberry Banana

$7.50

Mango Tango

$7.50

The KC Green

$7.50

Bend and Brews November 26th

Yoga Class ONLY

$10.00

Yoga Class with Brew

$15.00

Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Bubbly

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Life Water 20 oz

$3.00

Tree Bud CBD

$5.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Appetizers

Brewer Bites

Brewer Bites

$11.00

House-Made soft pretzels using spent grain from our brewery w/ beer cheese sauce

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

Orecchiette Pasta, Beer Cheese Sauce, History Smoked Bacon. Topped w/ Butter Cracker Crumbles

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Fresh Cauliflower in Buffalo Wing Sauce w/ Blue Cheese

Cajun Jackfruit Egg Roll

Cajun Jackfruit Egg Roll

$12.00

Cajun Jackfruit, Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onions, Black Beans and Vegan Mozzarella in a Crispy Vegan Egg Roll Wrapper served with Vegan Chipotle Ranch

Cellarman Fries

Cellarman Fries

$7.00

Crispy Fries, Smoked Salt w/ Bacon Aioli

IPA Glazed Chicken Skewers

IPA Glazed Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, IPA Honey Glaze and Crispy Onion Straws.

Loaded Cellarman Fries

Loaded Cellarman Fries

$10.00

Cellarman Fries, Beer Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Scallions

Soup

$6.00

Entree

Orecchiette Ala Vodka

Orecchiette Ala Vodka

$14.00

Orecchiette Pasta, Tomato Vodka Sauce and Grated Romano

Willet Hop & Grain Steak

Willet Hop & Grain Steak

$26.00

Locally Sourced Willet Hop & Grain Beef cut of the Week, Served w/ Garlic Butter and One Side

Vegan Wild Grain Bowl

Vegan Wild Grain Bowl

$23.00

Vegan Chorizo, Parlor City Vegan Queso Fresco, Corn, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Avocado and A Wild Grain Mix a/ Kale

Pizza

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano

The Roni

The Roni

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone and Pecorino Romano

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichokes, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Naples

The Naples

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Buffalo NY-Sourced Soppressata, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Balsamic Reduction

Bomber

Bomber

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Chorizo Sausage, Green Olives, Roasted Fennel, Wild Flower Honey, Fresh Mozzarella and Grated Mozzarella.

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$18.00

Basil Pine Nut Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan

White Veggie

White Veggie

$14.00

White Garlic Sauce, Spinach, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Provolone

Vegan Chorizo

Vegan Chorizo

$17.00

tomato Sauce, Vegan Chorizo, Parlor City Vegan Mozzarella and Caramelized Onions

Crab

Crab

$21.00

Buttery Garlic Sauce, Blue Crab, Old Bay Seasoning, Red Bell Peppers, Scallions, Mozzarella and Provolone

Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$17.00

White Garlic Sauce, Thinly Sliced Dill Pickles, Provolone, Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Dill

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella, Provolone and Scallions.

Salads

The Brewhouse Salad

The Brewhouse Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Black Pepper Croutons, Bacon and Cucumbers

Kale and Quinoa Salad

Kale and Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Quinoa, Chickpeas, Carrots, Roasted Peppers, Wood Fired Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts and Avocado Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Parmesan, Black Pepper Focaccia Croutons with House Made Caesar Dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Cubed Provolone, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Artichokes, Kutik's Honey Lemon Vinaigrette.

Southwestern Salmon Salad

Southwestern Salmon Salad

$19.00

Grilled Salmon, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Beans and Bell Peppers

Sandwiches

Factory Burger

Factory Burger

$16.00

8 ox Locally Sourced Hand-Pressed Burger, Cheddar, Bacon Tomato Jam, Red Leaf Lettuce and Onion Straws on a Kaiser Roll

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Leaf Lettuce and Vegan Aioli on a Kaiser Roll.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Locally Sourced Shaved Sirloin, Horseradish Cheddar, Caramelized onions, Horseradish sauce and Arugula on a Ciabatta Roll

Kettle Chicken Sandwich

Kettle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Greek Yogurt Slaw, Dill Pickles and Red Leaf Lettuce on a Kaiser Roll

Grilled Vegetable Napoleon

Grilled Vegetable Napoleon

$14.00

Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, Peppers, Portobello and Vegan Garlic Aioli on a Ciabatta Roll

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Shrimp Salad, Sliced Avocado, Arugula and Sliced Tomato in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Beer Battered Haddock on a Kaiser Roll. W/ Side of Tarter Sauce & Greek Yogurt Coleslaw

Specials

Butter Burger

$16.00

Steak and Potato Pizza

$17.00

tofu sesame fingers

$9.00

Wood Fire Baked Fontina

$14.00

Kids Food

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Dressings

Bacon Aioli

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Vegan Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Vegan Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

🐔 WING 🐔

5 Piece Wings

$8.00

10 Piece Wings

$13.00

GRILLED Thai Chilli Wing

5 Piece

$8.00

10 Piece

$13.00

Pizza Wing and Beer :)

Pizza Wing and Beer Combo

$30.00

Dessert

Acai Sorbet

$7.00

flourless chocolate stout cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

beignets

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Home to our 20-barrel brewing system and our primary production and packaging facility for all Beer Tree brews. Our two story building features a beer hall downstairs, an open concept restaurant upstairs with a wood fired pizza oven and a 3500 sq ft deck. Hand-painted murals and floor-to-ceiling windows compliment our modern industrial-inspired architecture. Equipped with 24 tap lines, we can assure you we’ll keep the good times flowing!

Location

511 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790

Directions

