The Kitchen Counter (Check our daily location!)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Elevating street eats, The Kitchen Counter is providing creative and delicious menu items all over town! Check out our social media or website to find out where we are parked, and what we are serving!
Location
119 Beethoven Street, Binghamton, NY 13905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Nomenal Vietnamese restaurant - 20 hawley
No Reviews
20 hawley Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Binghamton
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream - 45 Lewis Street
4.5 • 48
45 Lewis Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurant