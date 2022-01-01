Go
Forks Inn

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

523 Reviews

$$

3819 Route 711

Ligonier, PA 15658

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Valley Chicken$11.99
6 Wings$8.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Chicken Tenders$9.99
12 Wings$14.99
Lg Cheese Pizza$13.99
Cheese Burger$12.99
Chicken Salad$13.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3819 Route 711, Ligonier PA 15658

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ligonier Tavern & Table

No reviews yet

Ligonier Tavern & Table is a full service restaurant in a turn-of-the-century Victorian house located in historic Ligonier, PA. Drop by for Dine-In or Take-Out and relax knowing that our modern comfort food menu items are freshly prepared to order. Enjoy fine wine, draught and bottled beer, house designed cocktails while you dine in our unique setting. Wine and beer are available TO GO. OPEN In April, OPEN for lunch and dinner Thursday through Monday.

