Four Friends Kitchen

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

2893 Roslyn Street • $$

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits$16.50
sauteed gulf shrimp, chargrilled succotash, baby spinach and spicy tomato shrimp broth served over four cheese grits
Southwest Smothered Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs, blended cheese, chorizo, sour cream, red chili ranchero sauce, BBQ house potatoes, refried beans, smothered in green chili and melted cheese
Berries and Cream French Toast$9.50
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream
The Kitchen Sink$12.00
two eggs your way with choice of bacon, ham or housemade sage sausage; BBQ breakfast potaotes or creamy grits; and pancake or toast
Classic Beignets$6.00
warm "FFK" classic donuts, with wild berry preserves and creme anglaise
Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs$12.50
hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread
Crispy Huevos Rancheros$11.00
layered housemade tostadas, vegetarian refreid beans, two eggs your way, blended cheese, avocado, roasted peppers, sour cream and red chili ranchero sauce
Roslyn Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
housemade potato bread, two fried eggs, maple smoked bacon, and blended cheese
Scratch Pancakes (gf option)$8.00
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.00
green tomatoes breaded and fried, Serrano buttermik aioli and pickled vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2893 Roslyn Street

Denver CO

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
