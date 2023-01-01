Fremont Public House - 631 Main St
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
631 Main St, Canon City CO 81212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
8 Mile Bar and Grill - Echo Canyon Rafting - 45000 W US Hwy 50
No Reviews
45000 W US Hwy 50 Canon City, CO 81212
View restaurant