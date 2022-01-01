Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Canon City restaurants you'll love

Go
Canon City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Canon City

Canon City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Canon City restaurants

White Water Bar & Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

White Water Bar & Grill

45045 W US Hwy 50, Canon City

Avg 4.5 (1528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Funnel Fries$9.00
BBQ Quesadilla$16.00
More about White Water Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Fremont Provisions

507 Main St., Canon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PRIME FRENCH DIP$17.00
Shaved prime rib and white cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of au jus. Add mushrooms and onions for $2.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
All tacos include corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and choice of sauce. Prepared on either lettuce cups or corn
tortillas. Add guac for $2.
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Cream cheese-based spinach and artichoke dip served in a bread bowl with veggies for dipping.
More about Fremont Provisions
Banner pic

 

Battle Borne BBQ

127 Justice Center Road, Canon City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesy potatoes$2.25
5 BBQ sauce$1.25
Potato salad$2.25
More about Battle Borne BBQ
Pizza Madness image

PIZZA

Pizza Madness

509 Main St, Canon City

Avg 4.4 (968 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pizza Madness

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canon City

Chili

Nachos

Brisket

Map

More near Canon City to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston