French Truck Coffee

Downtown's best coffee served in a light filled oasis

650 Poydras St Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Yogurt & Granola$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Latte$4.75
Our version of this silky smooth treat
Iced Tea$3.00
Super refreshing. Choose one of 4 varieties and then choose still, sparkling or lemonade!
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Location

650 Poydras St Suite 102

NEW ORLEANS LA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
