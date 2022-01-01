Go
Fresh Prince of Steaks

Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks & other delicious east coast eats.

Wyoming

Popular Items

O.G STEAK$9.00
A classics South Philly cheesesteak w/ steak, onions & cheese whiz served on an Amorosa roll
OLD BAY FRIES$3.00
Old Bay Fries$3.00
Old Bay Fries - Crinkle cut fries seasoned w/ our trailermade old bay seasoning
Four Cheese Fried Ravioli$10.00
A dozen 4-cheese ravioli breaded in authentic Italian bread crumbs w/ marinara dipping sauce
Philly Fries$6.00
Our fresh crispy Old Bay Fries topped with steak onions & Cheez Whiz
Buffalo Chicken$6.00
Hand-rolled Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls trailer made in house with fresh ingredients. Sliced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce w/ onions & provolone cheese.
O.G. CHEESESTEAK$10.00
A true classic South Philly Cheesesteak. The O.G. Cheesesteak comes on a fresh Amoroso roll loaded with ultra-thin sliced steak, fried onions & Cheez Whiz
Philly Egg Rolls$6.00
Hand-rolled classic Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls trailer made in house with fresh ingredients
Cheez Fries$4.00
Our signature Old Bay Fries smothered with Cheez Whiz
Combo$14.00
O.G. Cheesesteak, Old Bay Fries and a refreshing drink with your sandwhich & fries A&W Root Beer, A&W Cream Soda, Water
Location

Wyoming

Cody WY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
