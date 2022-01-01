Go
Front Street Steakhouse Lounge & General Store

Enjoy in the comfort of your home or a cozy 1800's style cafe and bar.

STEAKS

519 E 1st St • $$

Avg 4.2 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef's Salad$14.00
Rancher Burger$14.00
two 8 oz grilled beef burgers served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
Ranch Hand Burger$10.00
8 oz lightly seasoned burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles.
Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
12 oz Ribeye Steak$27.00
12 oz hand cut marbled ribeye steak, aged and lightly seasoned for the best taste and tenderness. Served with 2 sides
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Grilled hamburger to temperature, with choice of cheese and served with 1 side.
Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
8 ounce hand pounded tenderized steak, double breaded in buttermilk and our signature seasoned flour breading. Deep fried to perfection, served with country peppered gravy and 2 sides.
Ogallala Steak Sandwich$15.00
Shaved rib meat grilled with peppers & onions and Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Smothered Chicken Breast$15.00
8 oz. grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. Served with 2 sides.
Buffalo Burger$14.50
8 oz lean grilled buffalo burger served with one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Add cheese, pepper & onion mix, jalapenos, mushrooms or bacon for an additional fee.
6 oz New York Steak$13.00
6 ounce New York Steak, hand cut, lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature. Served with 2 sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

519 E 1st St

Ogallala NE

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
