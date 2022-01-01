Go
Toast

Gale Street Inn

Classic American Tavern with two dining rooms and a large comfortable bar. Enjoy great food, professional service and true Chicago Hospitality.
Burgers Ribs Steaks and Fresh Seafood

4914 N. Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gale Street Prime Burger *$15.00
8oz char grilled, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles.
Served with french fries and horseradish coleslaw.
Loaf of Bread$2.00
Served with two honey butters.
Au Gratin Potatoes$5.50
Tillamook Cheddar and Monterey Jack (GF)
French Onion Soup$8.00
Half Rack$24.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Gale Street INN Sider Rewards
Please add this item to your cart and enter your e-mail in the Special Instructions box to receive points for today's order.
Full Rack$36.00
Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)
Mac and Cheese$5.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed in monterey jack, american and cheddar cheese sauce and topped with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
Cup Chicken Tomatillo Soup$4.00
Small House Salad$5.50
Mixed greens with shaved broccoli, carrots. Served with whole grain bread and honey butter. (GF)
See full menu

Location

4914 N. Milwaukee

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

No reviews yet

MAKE EVERY DAY SUSHI DAY!!

Rex Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Babe's on Milwaukee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moonflower

No reviews yet

@moonflowerbar
Info@moonflowerbar.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston