Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

SOUPS • RAMEN

318 Harvard Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$9.95
In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.
Shio-Paitan$14.00
Sea salt with dashi, Sliced cha-shu, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Menma, Iwa-nori, Scallions, Pink pepper.
Gantetsu Shoyu$15.00
Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.
Crispy kara-age$9.50
Kara-age Original$9.50
Japanese traditional deep fried soy marinated chicken thigh meat. Served with garlic ponzu. Available Wednesday to Sunday.
Karai Shoyu$15.00
Spicy shoyu with our fresh made noodle. Sliced cha-shu pork, scallions, diced onion, menma, aji-tama, iwa-nori.
Pescatarian Tan Tan$14.00
"NOTE" The soup will not be creamy as in-dinning services. Separation of the soup will occur for takeout.
Sesame sauce, Spicy garlic oil, Wakame, Cilantro, Scallions.
Miso$14.00
Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Scallions, Wakame.
Gankara Miso$15.00
Spicy Miso, Sliced cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Aji-tama, Tan-tan pork, Wakame, Scallions.
Tan-Tan$14.00
"NOTE" The soup will not be creamy as in-dinning services. Separation of the soup will occur for takeout.
Seasoned tan-tan ground pork, Spicy garlic oil, Wakame, Corn, Cilantro, Scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

318 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

