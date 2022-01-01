Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • RAMEN
318 Harvard Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
318 Harvard Street
Brookline MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hops N Scotch
HOPS N SCOTCH located in Coolidge Corner the heart of Brookline. 4000 square feet, and two floors of restaurant seating. A Gastrolounge theme with a diverse, expansive selection of Craft Beer, Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon complimented by a full bar.
Paris Creperie
We at Paris Creperie have a passion for crepes. Years ago, when owner Chuck Silverston was vacationing in Paris, he got his first taste of a world famous street food. He found something uniquely special in the grand ambience of one of the world’s oldest cities. Simple yet traditional ingredients combined in a fresh crepe spun by a street vendor created a new experience that he knew would be a big hit across the ocean.
Drink Me
Come in and enjoy!
Parlour
Come in and enjoy!