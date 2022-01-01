Go
Gaslamp Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

868 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)

Popular Items

OG Ghost Fried Chicken 3pc$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 3pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauce
Southwester Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, fried tortillas, avocado, tossed in bbq ranch
The Friar Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
Wagyu Cowboy Burger$18.00
Wagyu Classic Burger$17.00
Fiesta Bowl$10.00
Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
Wagyu Shroom Burger$17.00
Louisiana Spiced Tenders 3pc$13.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 3pc with fries, slaw and 1 sauce
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

868 5th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
