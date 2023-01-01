Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Mandan
  • /
  • Gegelman’s Family Restaurant - 1010 Boundary St NW
A map showing the location of Gegelman’s Family Restaurant - 1010 Boundary St NWView gallery

Gegelman’s Family Restaurant - 1010 Boundary St NW

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Boundary St NW

Mandan, ND 58554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1010 Boundary St NW, Mandan ND 58554

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Stage Stop Saloon, Grill & Liquors Inc. - 611 6th Ave SE
orange starNo Reviews
611 6th Avenue Southeast Mandan, ND 58554
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry House - 1700 River Rd, Bismarck, ND 58503
orange starNo Reviews
1700 River Road Bismarck, ND 58503
View restaurantnext
Grand Junction Subs - Mandan
orange starNo Reviews
4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108 Mandan, ND 58554
View restaurantnext
Rolling Hills Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Business Loop I94 Mandan, ND 58554
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Restaurant - 1136 North Third Street
orange starNo Reviews
1136 North Third Street Bismarck, ND 58501
View restaurantnext
Daylight Donuts of Bismarck
orange starNo Reviews
820 43rd Ave NE Bismarck, ND 58503
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Mandan

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gegelman’s Family Restaurant - 1010 Boundary St NW

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston