Grand Junction - Mandan

Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!
Grand Junction has proudly been serving gourmet, East Coast style sub sandwiches since 1999. Our sub shop has won many awards, which include one of North Dakota’s best sandwiches from onlyinyourstate.com, and Fargo Monthly’s prestigious “Best Sandwich” accolade and Bismarck-Mandan's Best Sub 4 years running! We pride ourselves in using the freshest ingredients by using premium meats and hand pressing our French fries in house, every day. We understands that people come back when they’re treated well and fed well. People come back again and again because unlike other sub places, we grill our meats and cheeses to release a rush of flavors, then serve them on one of our fresh baked, private-recipe french batard sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike.

4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108

Popular Items

#33 Jack's Club (Cold)
Virginia Honey Ham, Signature Turkey Breast, Thick-cut Hormel Bacon, Mayo, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, and Aged Provolone Cheese
#2 Philly Cheese Steak
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
Fries - Fresh Cut
#20 Barnyard
Sirloin Steak, Premium Chicken Breast, Virginia Honey Ham, Signature Turkey Breast, Cloverdale Hickory-smoked Salami, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Cajun Seasoning, Teriyaki Sauce, and Aged Provolone!
Chips$1.79
Choose from a variety of chip flavors!
#4 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Premium Chicken Breast, Virginia Honey Ham, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Honey-Mustard, Mayo, and Melted Swiss Cheese!
#1 Cajun Ranch Chicken
Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Buffalo Sauce, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Pepper Jack Cheese!
Cookie - As Big as Your Face$2.79
Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie that is as big as your face! Grand Junction Subs has been proudly serving this delicious cookie since 1999!
#24 Grinder
Taco Meat, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, White Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato!
#21 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Thick-cut Hormel bacon, Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Melted Swiss Cheese
Location

4524 Memorial Hwy - Suite 108

Mandan ND

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
