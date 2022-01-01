  • Home
  Bismarck
  Huckleberry House - 1700 River Rd, Bismarck, ND 58503
Huckleberry House 1700 River Rd, Bismarck, ND 58503

No reviews yet

1700 River Road

Bismarck, ND 58503

Appetizer

Tiger's Meat

$14.00Out of stock

Smorrebrod

$14.00Out of stock

The Devils Egg

$10.00

Hasselhoff's

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Rillettes

$14.00

Grilled Beef Skewer

$14.00

Roasted Onion Fleischkuekle

$12.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Salad

HH Salad

$14.00

Beetroot & Apple

$14.00

Entree

Cheese Buttons

$18.00

Buttermilk Chicken Schnitzel

$22.00

Beef Short Rib

$30.00

Fiskefilet

$24.00

"Swedish Meatball" Frikadeller

$20.00

White Buffalo

$15.00

Mother Clucker

$15.00

Fishwich

$15.00

Royale w/ Cheese

$15.00

Side of Hemp Heart Sauce

$0.75

Housemade Ranch

$0.75

Dessert

Lefse Cake

$9.00

Kuchen

$9.00

Cardamom Carrot Cake

$9.00

Flourless Fudge Cookie Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1700 River Road, Bismarck, ND 58503

