The Walrus Restaurant 1136 North Third Street

No reviews yet

1136 North Third Street

Bismarck, ND 58501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Adult Chicken Strips Platter

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy Ravioli

$13.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Mussels

$13.00

Poutine

$17.00

Seasonal Bruschetta

$12.00

Signature Crab Cakes

$19.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Traditional Wings

$15.00

Greens

Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Tuscany Salad for 2

$19.00

Tuscany Salad for 1

$15.00

Margarita Chicken Salad

$14.00

Portabella Salad

$15.00

Hummus

$11.00

Signature Spinach

$14.00

Grilled Seafood Salad

$18.00

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Burgers and Handhelds

Bailey Burger

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Clark Street Sammich

$14.00

Green Thumb

$14.00

Santa Fe Chicken

$14.00

The Maggie

$14.00

The Thor

$14.00

Turkey and Asparagus

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup & Salad

$12.00

Bowl of Soup & Sandwich

$17.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup & Sandwich

$15.00

Garden/Caesar Salad

$5.00

Salad & Sandwich

$15.00

Sandwich

$10.00

Beverages

Walrus House Brew Tea

Grandma's Kitchen

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

Dr. Pepper

Mug Rootbeer

Sierra Mist

Unsweetened Iced Tea

SOBE Pomegranate

Raspberry Iced Tea

Out of stock

Lemonade

Cherry Italian Soda

Strawberry Italian Soda

Vanilla Italian Soda

Raspberry Italian Soda

Blackberry Italian Soda

Original

$4.00Out of stock

Flavored

$4.00Out of stock

Pizzas

9" Aloha

$15.00

9" Ben-Hur

$18.00

9" Gibraltar

$16.00

9" JD Manda St Za

$16.00

9" Korean

$15.00

9" Margherita

$14.00

9" Meatza

$15.00

9" Mediterranean

$16.00

9" Pizza Uno

$12.00

9" Polar Bear

$16.00

9" Uncle Royal

$15.00

9" Wal-rus

$15.00

14" Aloha

$22.00

14" Ben-Hur

$25.00

14" Gibraltar

$23.00

14" JD Mandan

$23.00

14" Korean

$23.00

14" Margherita

$21.00

14" Meatza

$23.00

14" Mediterranean

$23.00

14" Pizza Uno

$16.00

14" Polar Bear

$23.00

14" Uncle Royal

$23.00

14" Wal-rus

$23.00

C*Aloha

$15.00

C*Ben-Hur

$18.00

C*Gibraltar

$16.00

C*JD Manda St Za

$16.00

C*Korean

$15.00

C*Margherita

$14.00

C*Meatza

$16.00

C*Mediterranean

$16.00

C*Pizza Uno

$12.00

C*Polar Bear

$16.00

C*Uncle Royal

$15.00

C*Wal-rus

$16.00

Pastas

Spicy Rock

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Italian Sausage Pizziola

$18.00

Jerk Diablo

$15.00

Cajun Tetrazzini

$15.00

Ravioli Gorgonzola

$18.00

Crispy Chicken & Broccoli

$18.00

Pesto Tortellini

$20.00

Chicken Florentine Ravioli

$20.00

Meatball Linguine

$18.00

Meatball Stroganoff

$18.00

Chicken Dijon Tortellini

$20.00

Shrimp Fresca

$21.00

Vegetable Penne Rosé

$17.00

Lunch Features

Lunch 14" Pizza Feature

$25.00

Lunch 9" Pizza Feature

$15.00

Lunch Pasta Feature

$20.00

It's a Spicy Rachel

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.00

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Ravioli

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Butter Noodles

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Italian Soda

$2.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Sides

Bailey Patty

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Crab Cake One

$4.00

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Extra Red Sauce

$1.00

Extra White Sauce

$2.00

Meatball Two

$2.00

Mushroom and Onions

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

oscar

$7.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.00

Side Cream Potato

$4.00

Side Fett Alfredo

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Fries

$5.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Sweet Pots

$5.00

Side Ranch

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Wine

14 Chard

$7.00

14 Pinot Grig

$7.00

1924 Chard

$10.00

3 Finger Jack

$9.00

Acrobat

$8.00

Apothic Red

$7.00

Ber Wht Zin

$7.00

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Cab Canyon

$6.00

Chalone Chard

$11.00

Clean Slate

$6.00

Coastal Vine

$6.00

Copper Ridge

$8.00

Crawford

$7.00

Glazebrook

$7.00

Gnarly Head

$7.00

Josh

$9.00

La Crema- NOIR ROSE

$9.00

Line 39

$7.00

Lolea Red

$8.00

Lost Angel

$8.00

Lunetta

$6.00

Maddalena

$9.00

Margarita L

$7.00

Margarita S

$7.00

McBride Sisters

$10.00

McBride's Sister

$10.00

Nielson

$9.00

Oak Ridge/Old Soul

$8.00

Oliver

$7.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay

$8.00

Peyrassol La Croix

$10.00

Piatelli

$8.00

Robert M Pinot Grigio

$7.00

San Simeon

$9.00

Santa Christina

$8.00

Sophia Rose

$7.00

Trouble Maker

$8.00

Vino Moscato

$7.00

Vipra

$8.00

B 14 Chard

$21.00

B 14 Pinot Grigio

$21.00

B 1924 Chard

$30.00

B 3 Finger Jack

$27.00

B Acrobat

$24.00

B Apothic Red

$21.00

B Ber Why Zin

$21.00

B Bread & Butter

$24.00

B Cab Canyon

$18.00

B Chalone Chard

$33.00

B Clean Slate

$18.00

B Coastal Vine

$18.00

B Copper Ridge

$24.00

B Glazebrook

$21.00

B Gnarly Head

$21.00

B Josh

$27.00

B Kim Crawford

$21.00

B Line 39

$21.00

B Lost Angel

$24.00

B Maddalena

$27.00

B Margarita L

$28.00

B Margarita S

$28.00

B McBride Sisters

$30.00

B McBride's

$30.00

B Nielson

$27.00

B Oak Ridge/Old Soul

$24.00

B Oliver

$21.00

B Oyster Bay

$24.00

B Peyrassol La Croix

$30.00

B Piatelli

$24.00

B Robert M Pinot Grigio

$21.00

B San Simeon

$27.00

B Santa Christina

$24.00

B Vino Moscato

$21.00

B Vipra

$24.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

The Walrus opened its doors in Arrowhead Shopping Plaza more than 20 years ago and occupies the same space today. From the beginning, The Walrus has been dedicated to people who enjoy prepared food in a fuss-free setting. We deliver big flavor in a small space inspiring intimate moments worth celebrating regularly.

Location

1136 North Third Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

Directions

