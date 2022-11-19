Restaurant header imageView gallery

Laughing Sun Brewing Co.

1023 E Front Ave

Bismarck, ND 58504

Popular Items

Combo Plate (Pick 3)
Burnt Ends
Mac N Cheese - Side

Shareables

Burnt Ends

$11.00

House Pretzel

$8.00

BBQ Pork Nachos

Pork Taco Trio

$11.00

Slider Trio

$11.00

Fresh Smoked Wings

BBQ

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Ribs Plate

$22.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Smoked Turkey Plate

$17.00

Combo Plate (Pick 3)

$40.00

Brisket (Just BBQ)

Pulled Pork (Just BBQ)

Smoked Turkey (Just BBQ)

St. Louis Style Ribs (Just BBQ)

Bowls & Sandwiches

Brisket Mac

$13.00

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.00

Buffalo Turkey Mac

$12.00

Mac (Plain)

$9.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$11.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Sides & Side Sauces

Mac N Cheese - Side

$4.00

Beans - Side

$4.00

Slaw - Side

$4.00

Potato Salad - Side

$4.00

Soup of the Day - Side/Cup

$4.00

Mac N Cheese - Quart

$14.00

Beans - Quart

$14.00

Slaw - Quart

$14.00

Potato Salad - Quart

$14.00

Soup of the Day - Quart/Bowl

$11.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Pickles

$1.00

Bun (Slider)

$2.00

Bun (Sandwich)

$4.00

Sweet BBQ

Zesty BBQ

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

German Mustard

$1.00

Creamy Horseradish

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

NO Sauce / Dressing

Lil Piglets

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kid's BBQ Pork Slider

$5.00

Kid's Turkey Slider

$5.00

Brownie w/ 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$2.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Professor Ayden's Root Beer Float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Award winning Brewery & BBQ Restaurant in Bismarck, ND. Live music & events weekly, local artists & Laughing Sun has the only Axe Throwing lanes in town!

1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504

