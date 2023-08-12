Scotty's
Opened in September 1964, Scotty’s Drive is the oldest independent operating restaurant in Bismarck. Scotty’s serves a traditional “fast food” menu, cooked fresh. The Rebel Burger, named after local KFYR Radio personality “Ol’ Reb” Jack Fisher, is arguably its most well-known offering Keeping to its retro roots, it’s common to see classic cars in Scotty’s parking lot, especially during an annual event for which Scotty’s sponsors.
210 North 21st Street, Bismarck, ND 58501
