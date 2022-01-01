Greek
Burgers
George's Greek Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
209 Reviews
$$
15301 Ventura Blvd p 10
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
15301 Ventura Blvd p 10, Sherman Oaks CA 91403
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sugar Taco (Sherman Oaks)
Fast, casual vegan Mexican
Hamptons 818
Come in and enjoy!
PSY Street Kitchen
We create extraordinary Glatt Kosher food from the freshest ingredients.
Ocado
Come in and enjoy!