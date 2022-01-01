Go
The Crabby Crab

Cajun seafood boil at it's best! Join us for an awesome dining experience! Be prepared to get down and dirty!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4457 Van Nuys Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.1 (2013 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemons
1LB Shrimp Shell On$15.95
Head and tail on shrimp by the pound. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
1LB Peeled Shrimp$18.95
By the pound Tail on shrimp. To add sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Corn$1.75
1 half cob each.
Snow Crab Cluster$25.99
1 cluster is between 4- 5 legs comes with your choice of a corn or order of potatoes. To add more sides please add separately UNDER THE SIDES AND EXTRAS
Sausage$6.95
1 Pork cajun link cut into 5 pieces
Table Paper
Bibs
Potatoes$3.50
1 order of red potatoes (3)
Poly Gloves
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4457 Van Nuys Blvd.

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
