Good Evans

A chef-inspired breakfast, brunch, & lunch spot.

6891 A Street

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.00
Toasted sourdough, tarragon mayo, tomato, over hard egg, Swiss cheese, country ham, and bacon. Served with dressed greens, hash browns, or tots.
Persea Americana$10.00
Egg whites, roasted chicken, salsa verde, roasted tomato, onion, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh avocado. Served with a side of salsa and dressed greens.
Biscuits and Gravy$3.00
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with GE sausage gravy. Served with two eggs your way.
Avocado Toast$5.00
Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.
Classic$3.00
Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.
Bacon$3.49
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$3.00
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
Garden Omelet
Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.
Hash Browns$2.99
GE Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese. Smothered in GE sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
Location

6891 A Street

Lincoln NE

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
