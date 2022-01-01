Go
Toast

Gourmandise

Come in and enjoy!

215 E State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Grains & Greens with Tirokroketes (fried Greek cheese balls)$15.60
Cucumber, artichoke heart, tomato, olives, chickpeas & feta atop farro & quinoa and organic field greens. Red pepper feta dressing
Orange Crème Brulee$6.20
Classic vanilla custard with bright orange flavor topped in sugar brulee with candied orange peel garnish
Raspberry Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake$2.95
Scratch-made poppyseed bread, flavored with almond essence and fresh raspberries. Iced with raspberry icing and topped with dried raspberries. Served by the slice.
Bistro Breakfast Burrito$9.90
Roasted fingerling potato, shakshuka scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, local bacon & sliced avocado.
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Slice$5.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze.
Brioche French Toast$10.90
Crème anglaise, fresh berries & mixed berry coulis topped with fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.10
Classic all-butter chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate Turtle Bread Pudding$4.95
Scratch-made bread and rich chocolate custard combined in traditional bread pudding. Topped with chopped pecans and caramel drizzle.
French Macarons Box- Tropical Flavors$10.95
Imported from France. Almond flour and meringue sandwich cookies. Available flavors: Lemon Yuzu, Banana Guava, Lychee, Mango, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Coconut (7) Gluten-Friendly
Raspberry Croissant$4.70
Scratch made with imported butter. Traditional French-style buttery, flaky pastry baked with fresh raspberries & custard creme.
See full menu

Location

215 E State St

American Fork UT

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BLOX Dessert Bars

No reviews yet

BLOX is the Sweetest answer to cater your next Big Event!

BLOX Dessert Bars

No reviews yet

Life is meant to be sweet!

Waffle Love

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston