Dessert & Ice Cream

BLOX Dessert Bars

363 Reviews

$$

541 S 500 E Suite A

American Fork, UT 84003

BLOX

1 BLOX

1 BLOX

$5.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.

4 BLOX

4 BLOX

$21.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.

6 BLOX

6 BLOX

$29.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.

9 BLOX

9 BLOX

$44.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.

16 BLOX

16 BLOX

$74.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.

Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$2.00+
Vanilla

Vanilla

$2.00+
Strawberry

Strawberry

$2.00+
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$2.00+
Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.00+
Chocolate

Chocolate

$2.00+
Moose Tracks

Moose Tracks

$2.00+
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$2.00+

Drinks

Bottled Water 16 oz.

Bottled Water 16 oz.

$2.00
Milk 2%

Milk 2%

$2.50
Chocolate Milk 2%

Chocolate Milk 2%

$2.50
Milk Whole

Milk Whole

$2.50Out of stock
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Life is meant to be sweet!

