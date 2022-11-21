BLOX Dessert Bars

1 BLOX

$5.99

Skippy - A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. Pumpkin Crunch - A spiced pumpkin blondie topped with a pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. Dulce De Krispy - A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys. (GF) Pucker Up - A light shortbread filled with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet lemon glaze and poppyseeds. Chiquita Cream - A graham cracker base filled with banana pastry cream. Topped with whipped cream. Down South - A Ghirardelli fudge brownie topped with crunchy pecan pie filling and a buttery caramel drizzle.