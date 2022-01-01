Richards Pizza Monroe
Great Taste Since 1955!
20 S. American Way
Popular Items
Location
20 S. American Way
Monroe OH
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Froggys
Come in and enjoy American pub foods featuring house prepared potato skins filled with a variety of unique fillings like spinach artichoke dip, topped with lightly browned cheeses. Have a soup of the day in housemade sourdough bread bowl or fill a bread bowl with Philly fixins topped with Mozzarella and Provolone. Live music Fri & Sat
Sbarro
Come in and enjoy!
The Grille @ 1320
Come on in and enjoy!
The Meadows
Come in and enjoy!