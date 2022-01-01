Go
Toast

Granny's Country Kitchen - Icard

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3448 Miller Bridge Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (248 reviews)

Popular Items

Hushpuppies (6)$1.49
Large Side$3.19
Soup$3.99
Extra Salad Dressing$0.39
Pint Side$4.99
Small Side$2.19
Mushroom Gravy$0.79
White Gravy$0.79
Quart Side$8.49
Roll$0.39
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3448 Miller Bridge Road

Connelly Springs NC

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fyreside Taproom and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

Fresh Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market on Main

No reviews yet

Order online for Chef Prepared Menus that you will enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston