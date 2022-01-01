Go
Toast

Greek on Cary

Cool, beautiful eatery featuring gyros, souvlaki & other traditional Greek eats, plus a full bar, patio seating, and catering.

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

3107 west cary street • $

Avg 4.2 (1410 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Pita$9.00
Pikilia$15.00
Greek Salad$12.00
Spanakopita$9.00
Dolmades$8.00
Greek Gyro Pita$10.00
Walnut Baklava$3.75
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.00
Lamb Gyro Platter$15.00
Moussaka$15.00

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3107 west cary street

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fire & Hops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

First Stop Donuts

No reviews yet

Fresh Apple Cider Donuts

The Pit and Peel (Carytown)

No reviews yet

Juice Bar Bistro

Zorch Pizza

No reviews yet

NY style slice shoppe in Carytown

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston