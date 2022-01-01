Greek on Cary
Cool, beautiful eatery featuring gyros, souvlaki & other traditional Greek eats, plus a full bar, patio seating, and catering.
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
3107 west cary street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3107 west cary street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fire & Hops
Come in and enjoy!!
First Stop Donuts
Fresh Apple Cider Donuts
The Pit and Peel (Carytown)
Juice Bar Bistro
Zorch Pizza
NY style slice shoppe in Carytown