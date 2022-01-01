Go
Greenlee's Bakery

After 96 years in business, we know good food! Home of the Famous Cinnamon Bread!
Breakfast Burritos, Lunch, Pastries & Coffee

1081 The Alameda • $

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)

French Fries$3.00
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Salad$14.95
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich$11.95
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinlu sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
Ham Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Breakfast Ham mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Boar's Head Crispy Bacon mixed with seasoned potatoes, Eggs, and Cheese
Greenlee's Half Pound Ribeye Burger$12.95
Brioche Bun topped with Half Pound Ribeye Burger, cheese of your choice, Lettuce, Tomato, and a Pickle!
1081 The Alameda

San Jose CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
