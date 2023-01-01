Go
A map showing the location of Griddles Malt Shoppe - 315 B Locust StreetView gallery

Griddles Malt Shoppe - 315 B Locust Street

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

315 B Locust Street

Columbia, PA 17512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

315 B Locust Street, Columbia PA 17512

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hinkle's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
261 Locust St Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
HOMEGOODIES & COFFEE - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
336 Locust St columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
The Golden Whisk - 62 S Duke St
orange starNo Reviews
245 Locust Street Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
Union Station Grill
orange starNo Reviews
171-173 S 4th St Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext
John Wright Restaurant - 234 N Front St
orange starNo Reviews
234 N Front St Wrightsville, PA 17368
View restaurantnext
Marietta Tavern on Market - 324 West Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Market Street Marietta, PA 17547
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Columbia Kettle Works
orange star4.5 • 64
40 N Third St Columbia, PA 17512
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Columbia

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (96 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Griddles Malt Shoppe - 315 B Locust Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston