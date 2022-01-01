Go
Ha'Misada

5325 U.S. 9

Howell, NJ 07731

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Hummus Shawarma$19.00
Our Famous Hummus , Marinated Baby Chicken Schwarma , Fresh Parsley , Paprika , Olive oil , Served W/ 2 pitas
Yemenite Beef Soup$12.00
Rich beef broth, a marinated blend of spices, and garden potato.
Famous Falafel Sandwich$9.00
Served in pita with choice of sauce.
Hearty Chicken Soup$9.00
Slow-cooked traditional chicken broth and root vegetables.
Baby Chicken Shawarma$27.00
Marinated baby chicken and lamb shawarma seasoned to perfection, served off our open fire broilers. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
Grilled Baby Chicken Skewer$27.00
Marinated baby chicken fillet, char-grilled, and chef's special seasoning. Served with 2 side dishes of your choice.
French Fries$7.00
Freshly fried potatoes and sea salt.
Chicken Nuggets & Fries$13.00
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

5325 U.S. 9, Howell NJ 07731

